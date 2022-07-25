Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Arun Vijay: South stars who made their big OTT debut

New Delhi: Post-pandemic, OTT platforms are considered to be prime platforms for the Indian Film Industry. Fans witnessed some of their loved ones taking the route of OTT, from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Arun Vijay these stars left a daunting impression with their OTT debut.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done some immensely marvellous work with films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Dookudu and many more. She took fans in awe with her OTT debut in the series, The Family Man 2. The series is currently available on Amazon Prime.

Nayantara







Nayantara is India’s one of the highest paid actresses with more than 75 movies spanning three decades. Sources say that she will soon be making her OTT debut with Netflix’s series Baahubali: Before The Beginning. The series will be produced by SS Rajamouli and Arka Media works and directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru.

Arun Vijay







Arun Vijay has been receiving praise for his character in his recent release Yaanai. Keeping his fans excited, the actor recently announced his OTT debut with a SonyLIV series, Tamil Rockerz which will stream from the 19th of August, 2022.

Rana Daggaubati

Rana Daggaubati is an actor par excellence. He has won many hearts with his action avatar in Leader. Not to forget his massive character in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Baahubali: The Beginning. Audiences were taken aback when he made his OTT debut alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in Rana Naidu, an adaption of the crime drama, ‘Ray Donovan’. The series is currently available on Netflix for all Rana Fans.