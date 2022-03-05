Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday post for director Nandini Reddy wins hearts on internet

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has penned a heartfelt birthday post to director Nandini Reddy, which is now fast winning hearts on the internet. Taking to Instagram, actress Samantha wished her friend director Nandini Reddy a very happy birthday saying, "Happy birthday my dearest friend, Nandu Reddy! Your innate goodness is your greatness. You inspire me!

"I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self confidence was at an all time low. I was reluctant to go back to work. You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

"And this is me recounting just ONE of the many times you have had my back. From seeing me at my highest highs to my lowest lows, you`ve been my ride or die!

"You inspire me to be a better friend everyday. Thank you for believing in me and for always keeping it! Here`s wishing you nothing but the very best in the coming year!

