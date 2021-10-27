Sameer Wankhede is a Hindu, says NCB officer's actress wife Kranti as she shows document proof

New Delhi: In the midst of a huge controversy around Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, who is also a Marathi actress, hits back at all the allegations. This comes after NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and his real name is 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'.

Malik has also released what he claimed was the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede and alleged that the latter had forged documents.

Slamming these allegations, Kranti told ANI, We never denied anything, but can't bear lies...Both of them belonged to different religions... and married under Special Marriage Act. We have legal documents, how is this forgery. It's clearly written here that he is a Hindu: Kranti, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's wife

#WATCH | We never denied anything, but can't bear lies...Both of them belonged to different religions... and married under Special Marriage Act. We have legal documents, how is this forgery. It's clearly written here that he is a Hindu: Kranti, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's wife pic.twitter.com/uSYd6pk4sJ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader not only claimed that the 'Nikah' between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi was performed on December 7, 2006, at the Lokhand Wala complex in Mumbai's Andheri (west) but also shared the Nikah Nama in a tweet.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

On the other hand, Wankhede's father refuted allegations of Nawab Malik about his religion. Malik had said Wankhede senior's real name is Dawood Wankhede and not Dnyandev Wankhede.

"I do not understand Urdu, hence I am not aware what my name was written in their documents (nikah nama). She (my late wife) might have mentioned my name as Dawood affectionately. People do call each other with different names out of love,? he told reporters quotes PTI.

He said all the government documents mentioned his name as Dnyandev Wankhede. "When the state government recruited me, they must have done some verification as well," he added.

Sameer Wankhede, who is probing actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drugs case, said he will fight Malik legally.

Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him.