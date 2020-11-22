Sana Khan introduces husband Anas Sayed on Instagram, new pic from wedding goes viral

New Delhi: Actress Sana Khan of 'Bigg Boss' fame has introduced her husband Anas Sayed on Instagram, hours after the couple married in an intimate ceremony. She posted a picture of herself along with her groom and wrote, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah... Which of the favours of your lord will you deny."

Sana and Anas married on November 20. The picture features her dressed as a bride in a red lehenga with gold jewellery while Anas complemented her in white.

Here's the photo Sana Khan shared.

Meanwhile, Sana has also changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan on Instagram after marriage.

It was in October Sana Khan, 33, announced her decision to leave the entertainment industry and spend life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator". She shared her decision on social media and said she will leave showbiz "forever".

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. She is best-known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 6'.