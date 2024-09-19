Mumbai: Sana Khan left the industry in 2020 and announced her decision that she is quitting as it's her creator's order to serve humanity. Sana who quit the industry 4 years ago, in her recent podcast spoke about embracing Islam and what changed in her life. Sana appeared on Rubina Dilaik's podcast where she spoke about how she didn't realise going naked from being a simple girl. In the podcast with Rubina, the actress questioned her when and why she chose to embrace her religion.

Watch the video of Sana Khan talking about how she was unhappy in the glamorous world.

Sana said," Kabhi Kabhi hum baatein toh achchi achchi logo se karte hai, but hamara body language is not very welcoming. Hamare Mai kaha jaata hai betiyan rehmat hoti hai, bete neymat hote hai. "

She added that how she was so happy with the news of Rubina having twin daughters and had a desire to have twins too. She even joked that she realised why God didn't give her twins as she isn't capable. Sana even added, how she was lost in the glamour world," I started questioning myself why I am not happy, my journey from full sleeves to backless, muje pata hi nahi chala ki kab muje Shaitaan ne as a woman nanga kar dia." She even called her husband a diamond.

Sana Khan is a mother of a one-year-old son and named him Saiyad Tariq Jamil, she welcomed him in July 2023.