Hyderabad: Film producer and Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju, has shared that Sri Tej, the victim of the Sandhya Theatre tragedy and the son of Revathi, who lost her life in the incident, is responding well to treatment and has been taken off the ventilator two days ago.

Dil Raju visited KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Tej's family. Speaking to ANI, he revealed that he had earlier met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss providing support to Sri Tej's family, ensuring that both the film industry and government would extend all necessary assistance.

"He (the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere show of Pushpa 2) is responding and recovering... He was taken off the ventilator two days ago," said Dil Raju.

Sri Tej's father, Baskar, also spoke to the media and shared a positive update, stating that his son is slowly recovering.

Earlier, the producers of Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over a Rs 50 lakh cheque to the victim's family at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The tragic incident occurred on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. A large crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. Revathi lost her life, and her son, Sri Tej, was injured. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after posting a Rs 50,000 bond.

The case took another turn when the Pushpa actor was served a notice to appear for questioning in connection with the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

"The case is under investigation, and your presence is essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers about the incident and, if necessary, to visit the scene of the offence to ascertain the true facts," read the notice issued by the Telangana Police.

Actor Allu Arjun has since returned to his residence after appearing at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad in connection with the incident

On December 22, a group of protestors demanding justice for Revathi attacked Allu Arjun's residence.

According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, the group arrived holding placards and shouting slogans. One individual climbed the compound wall and began throwing stones, prompting security to intervene. During the altercation, the protestors damaged flower pots and manhandled security personnel.

Six individuals, claiming to be members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody and later granted bail.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, stating in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns

The actor, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them an attempt at "character assassination."