Sandip Ssingh sues TV channel, slaps Rs 200 cr compensation over defamation

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has filed a defamation case against a popular news TV channel over damage to his public image. Sandip, who is a friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend has sent a legal notice to the channel and a few others who levelled suspicion on him in latter's death case.

Sandip shared a copy of his legal notice on Instagram. His notice reads: By this Legal Notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record.

Sandip Ssingh has produced Bollywood films such as Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi biopic.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, and Sandip was one of the first ones amongst his close circle of friends and family to have reached the spot.