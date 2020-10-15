हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sandip Ssingh

Sandip Ssingh sues TV channel, slaps Rs 200 cr compensation over defamation

Sandip Ssingh has produced Bollywood films such as Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi biopic. 

Sandip Ssingh sues TV channel, slaps Rs 200 cr compensation over defamation

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has filed a defamation case against a popular news TV channel over damage to his public image. Sandip, who is a friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend has sent a legal notice to the channel and a few others who levelled suspicion on him in latter's death case. 

Sandip shared a copy of his legal notice on Instagram. His notice reads: By this Legal Notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record.

By this Legal Notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's Payback time @republicworld #Defamation #EnoughIsEnough

A post shared by Sandip Ssingh (@officialsandipssingh) on

Sandip Ssingh has produced Bollywood films such as Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi biopic. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, and Sandip was one of the first ones amongst his close circle of friends and family to have reached the spot. 

 

Tags:
Sandip SsinghSushant Singh RajputTV channelTRPFake TRPssushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput suicide
Next
Story

Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur lashes out at haters for trolling Tanishq ad, says 'I received more love in my multi-cultural marriage'
  • 73,07,097Confirmed
  • 1,11,266Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M1S

BARC decided to stop TRPs for next 12 weeks