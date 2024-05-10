Sangeeth Sivan Funeral: Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan Pay Their Last Respects

Mumbai: Family members and Indian film industry bid an emotional adieu to director Sangeeth Sivan, who passed away in Mumbai on May 8. The last rites of the veteran filmmaker were held at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Thursday.

Celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan among many others attended the funeral of Sangeeth Sivan.

The 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and unfortunately, on Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest and lost his life, as per Sangeeth Sivan's brother Sanjeev Sivan.

Sangeeth Sivan, the eldest son of photographer-cinematographer Sivan, is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sanjana and Shanthanu. After learning about the demise of Sangeeth Sivan, many took to social media to pay their last respects to him.

Remembering Sangeeth, veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a video in which he could be seen getting emotional as he recalled his friendship with the late director.

"My good and dear friend and director of my three films #SangeetSivan left us all before time. He was not only a good director but he was also a great human being. I will always miss his warmth and his laughter. Good bye my friend. You have entertained people a lot with your personality and your movies. Thank you," Kher wrote.

Actor Sunny Deol, who worked with Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', took to X and paid his condolences."Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can't believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories . Om Shanti my friend , may your family get the strength to overcome your loss," Sunny wrote.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also penned an emotional note in memory of Sangeeth Sivan.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory...."

Tusshar Kapoor also paid tribute to Sangeeth Sivan. He thanked Sangeeth for introducing him in comedy films."Don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now.... A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it'll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem," he wrote.

Sangeeth Sivan rose to massive fame by helming blockbuster Mohanlal-starrers such as Yodha (1992), Gandharvam (1993) and Nirnayam (1995).