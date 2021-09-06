हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata grace Filmfare cover, twin in stunning yellow attires!

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata featured on the International leading magazine Filmfare Middle East for the September edition named, 'The Wedding Issue'.

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata grace Filmfare cover, twin in stunning yellow attires!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Filmfare Middle East

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are one of the top couples of Bollywood. The two together have gone through all the ups and downs together and made their way into the hearts of people.

Maanayata Dutt who is quite active on social media keeps updating her followers with the happenings in her and her husband's life, the power couple have now made it to the cover of an International leading magazine.

The International leading magazine took to their social media handle to post about their special September edition named, 'The Wedding Issue'. Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata half a special piece on them in which they talk about 'Forever Love'. 

 

There are three magazine covers, one features the lovely couple of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata posing together as they twin in lovely Yellow outfits.

 

 

The other cover features Sanjay Dutt posing all by himself look as macho as ever and in the lastly Sanjay and Maanayata pose with their lovely kids as their son wears a matching Yellow outfit while their daughter goes for a cute white outfit. Sanjay well and truly looks like a family man and a good one.

 

Sanjay had a good August as his film released and he was praised unanimously for his role in the film. The fans are also very much excited for his much-hyped film, KGF 2, in which he plays Viking inspired role of Adheera.

Sanjay Dutt has multiple exciting and big projects lined up. 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Shamshera' and 'KGF Chapter 2' make it 3 films for him.

