Sanjay Dutt gives foot massage to wife Maanayata on wedding anniversary - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata celebrated 14 years of togetherness on February 11 - the day they got married. On their wedding anniversary, the wifey posted a video of Sanju Baba giving a foot massage to her and fans couldn't keep calm!

Maanayata wrote in the caption: All my best days are the ones spent with you love you for being you happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod

The adorable couple got many comments from fans on Maanayata Dutt's timeline. One of the user wrote: Banda chahe Sanjay Dutt ho..Pair to biwi k dbane pdte hain..

Another one wrote: Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt share an unbreakable bond with each other. In 2020, when Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 Lung Cancer, Maanayata firmly stood by him and helped him through the challenging battle. Fortunately, Sanjay Dutt is cancer-free now as announced by him in October 2020.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in 2008 in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on October 21, 2010. The duo is blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Dutt also has a daughter named Trishala from his first marriage with Richa Sharma. However, his daughter currently resides with her maternal grandparents in the US.