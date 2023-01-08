Sanjay Dutt gives intense weekend workout motivation, fan writes, 'Baba on fire'

MUMBAI: People often make fitness goals for themselves every year but many find it hard to stick to this resolution. If you are struggling to stay motivated to keep exercising all year long, then right away head to actor Sanjay Dutt's Instagram feed. On Saturday, Sanjay, 63, took to the social media application and shared his picture from a gym.In the image, he is seen trying to lift a dumbbell.

It's the mind that believes and the body that achieves.#DuttsTheWay," he captioned the post. Sanjay's glimpse of his workout left netizens in awe of his fitness. "Inspiring baba," a social media user commented.

"Woaaah. Baba you are on fire," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay earlier said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead."

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.