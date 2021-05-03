हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

On the 40th death anniversary of veteran Bollywood actress Nargis Dutt, actor-son Sanjay Dutt shared his fondest memory with mom on social media. 

Sanjay Dutt ‘misses Ma’ Nargis Dutt, shares throwback pic on her 40th death anniversary!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the 40th death anniversary of veteran Bollywood actress Nargis Dutt, actor-son Sanjay Dutt shared his fondest memory with mom on social media. 

Remembering his mother, Sanjay Dutt posted a throwback picture on Instagram of the two, having a good time and posing for the camera. He captioned the post and wrote, “Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma''.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

In the black and white picture from years ago, a young Sanjay can be seen enjoying his mother’s company. 

Sunil Dutt’s wife and legendary star Nargis breathed her last due to pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981. She died three days before son Sanjay Dutt’s Bollywood debut film ‘Rocky’ hit the screens. 

Nargis Dutt, who was famous for her beauty and acting skills, is best known for her extraordinary role in her 1957 film 'Mother India.' She featured in more than 50 films including the epic classics like 'Barsaat', 'Shree 420' and 'Andaz' to name a few. 

On the work front, Sanjay will soon be seen in a film with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. He is also a part of 'KGF: Chapter 2' with actress Raveena Tandon and south actor Yash.

