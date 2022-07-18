NEW DELHI: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has stunned everyone with her beautiful transformation. She took the internet by storm after she shared a few photos of her awe-inspiring turnaround. The star kid, who has kept herself away from joining the showbiz industry, often breaks the internet with her steamy photos and videos and inspirational messages.

In her latest Instagram entry, Trishala posted a picture of her stretch marks and wrote a note on body positivity and embracing changes. She began the note with these words, "My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster and simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it's growth that now has left permanent tears/scars."

She added further, "It's also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength and capacity to fulfill certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of "fullness", happiness. Instead, it was destroying me. - I'm glad I healed from that. They're not ideal, they're not what I wanted, but they're what I got." Describing the stretch marks as her "battle wounds," Trishala wrote: "And they're my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear proudly."

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma's daughter. She stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother. She is a psychotherapist by profession

Earlier In 2019, Trishala had shared the tragic death of her boyfriend and how it had a severe impact on her mental health. She also opened up about undergoing therapy post his death and said she had to quit her job too. She had breakdowns in public, developed an eating disorder, and had gained several kilos.

Trishala is an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts on Instagram.

