Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt opens up on her 'toxic relationship' with boyfriend, says 'shame on me'

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma's daughter. The 33-year-old stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother. 

Sanjay Dutt&#039;s daughter Trishala Dutt opens up on her &#039;toxic relationship&#039; with boyfriend, says &#039;shame on me&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt had a fun chat session with her followers on Instagram a few days back. While answering one of the questions, Trishala Dutt opened up on her past toxic relationship. 

The question was 'have you ever made mistakes in your relationship? You seem so strong and I feel so weak. To this Trishala Dutt replied: 

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma's daughter. The 33-year-old stays in the US and was raised by her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was just eight when she lost her mother. 

Earlier, Trishala had shared how her boyfriend died in 2019 and it had a severe impact on her mental health. She also opened up about undergoing a therapy post his death and said she had to quit her job too. She had breakdowns in public, developed an eating disorder and gained several kilos. 

Trishala is an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts on Instagram. 

 

