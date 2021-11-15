हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares her wedding plans, speaks on Bollywood debut

Sanjay Dutt's eldest child Trishala Dutt recently opened up about her wedding plans and said she is looking for a proper gentleman. 

Mumbai: Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, recently opened up about her wedding plans and revealed that she is looking for a proper gentleman. Trishala, an ardent social media user, recently held a 'Ask me Anything' session with her fans and followers on Instagram where she spoke on a range of topics. 

A user asked her about her plans of getting married, to which the 33-year-old confessed that dating at this age and day is 'a disaster'. "Ohhhhh It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about."

"Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There`s always someone thinking they can do better lol. I`ll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life," she replied.

Trishala also passed the idea of entering the world of Hindi cinema as she said that she is 'busy building' her own legacy. 

"Do you have plans to enter into the film industry to carry on Sanjay Sir's legacy," a user asked. She replied, "No. I`m busy building on leaving my own legacy behind."

Trishala's verified profile has over 573K followers on the photo-sharing website. She is Sanjay Dutt`s eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma.

