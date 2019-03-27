हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary looks her stylish best in a lycra ruffle drape saree—See pics

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'.

Sapna Choudhary looks her stylish best in a lycra ruffle drape saree—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has a solid fanbase on social media and her followers keep a close eye on upcoming projects and announcements. She keeps her account updated and shares pictures on Instagram.

She recently took to the photo-sharing site and shared her clicks wearing a stylish lycra ruffle drape saree by Sitara Boutique. She wrote in the caption: “the more clarity you have, more powerfull your goals are. outfit @sitara_by_kim_joshi #success #workholic #positivevibes #desiqueen #event.”

Isn't she looking super stunning in that desi outfit?

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Recently, reports of her joining Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 had surfaced but the popular celebrity has refuted all such claims saying that she will not campaign for any political party.

 

Tags:
sapna choudharySapna ChaudharySapna Choudhary picsharyanvi singer
Next
Story

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra's 'back-flip' video will give you major fitness inspo—Watch

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party splits, 2 MLAs join BJP