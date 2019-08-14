Sapna Choudhary's latest Haryanvi song 'Panihari' gives total desi vibes—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's latest track titled 'Panihari' has released and guess what? This time the sensation is seen in a desi look, enticing her fans.

The song has been sung by Raju Punjabi and the music is composed by VR Bros. The lyrics are penned by Satish Painter and the video direction is by Farishta. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky.

Watch 'Panihari' song here:

The track has already gone viral on the internet and has garnered some 612,331 views so far. Sapna has a massive fan following on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.