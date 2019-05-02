Sapna Choudhary's modern chic avatar will blow your mind—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is known for her chartbuster songs and amazing dancing skills. The former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant has now transformed herself and looks fashionably different.

She recently shared some pictures from her brief vacay and looks like she had loads of fun. Sapna for once ditched her desi look and donned a modern chic avatar.

She wore a mini denim skirt and a military green tank top.

Check out her amazing pictures:

Sapna Choudhary has a solid fanbase on social media and her followers keep a close eye on upcoming projects and announcements. She keeps her account updated and shares pictures on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.