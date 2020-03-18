Sapna Choudhary's new dance track 'Balam Alto' becomes top trending song on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: There's good news in store for famous Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary fans. Her much-awaited new dance number 'Balam Alto' has released and is now one of the top trends on YouTube already.

The track 'Balam Alto's a peppy Haryanvi song sung by Vandana Jangir featuring Sapna Choudhary and Naveen Naru. Watch the song here:

The lyrics are penned by Naveen Vishu Baba.

Sapna can be seen dressed up in typical Haryanvi attire, looking simply fab! The track is currently trending at number 5 spot on YouTube trending.

The desi queen enjoys 2.3 million followers on Instagram. The first of 'Balam Alto' song was unveiled a few days back on social media and received a warm response.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.