Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Christmas pictures are breaking the internet!

The photoshoot clicks have garnered over 1,544,928 likes so far.

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Christmas pictures are breaking the internet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Expect the very vivacious and stunning Sara Ali Khan to do things her own way. Along with wishing her fans 'Merry Christmas', Sara decided to share a few clicks with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on social media.

Well, needless to say, that the fab-looking brother-sister duo's amazing Christmas pictures went viral within minutes of her posting it on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: Red nose reindeer

White snowflake Virgin eggnog

Christmas cake

Get the party started

It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas everyone

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The photoshoot clicks have garnered over 1,544,928 likes so far.

The duo was seen last night at the Christmas eve bash hosted by father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at their residence.

Both Sara and Ibrahim went for the party which was attended by the who's who of B-Town. Dressed in a chic white one-shoulder bodycon dress, Sara upped the glam quotient while Ibrahim looked dapper in black, pairing it with a blue denim jacket.

 

Sara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanChristmasSaif Ali KhanKareena KapoorChristmas 2019
