Sara Ali Khan dancing to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Badtameez Dil' on 'Kedarnath' sets is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: B-Town stunner and one of the most promising star kids around, Sara Ali Khan recently shared a Behind-The-Scene (BTS) video from the sets of her maiden movie 'Kedarnath'. She made a smashing entry into the world of movies with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

The actress then went on to star in a commercially successful venture 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. As 'Kedarnath' clocks one year, Sara Ali Khan decided to share a BTS video wherein one of the parts, she can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Badtameez Dil' song from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Watch it here:

The video shared by Sara Ali Khan on Instagram has already garnered 3,839,490 views so far.

The actress is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake co-starring Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

Besides her professional life, it's her personal equations with co-stars which often grab the headlines. After being spotted with co-star Kartik Aaryan on multiple occasions, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that the duo has called it quits.