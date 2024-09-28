Sara Ali Khan Dazzles In A Glamorous Golden Gown With A Bold Thigh-high Slit

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan delighted her fans on Saturday by unveiling a stunning look in a glamorous golden gown adorned with shimmering silver accents.



The captivating ensemble highlighted her radiant style and elegance, showcasing Sara's flair for fashion and her ability to turn heads wherever she goes.

Taking to Instagram, Sara, who boasts 45.8 million followers, shared a stunning series of photos showcasing her in a sleeveless golden gown embellished with silver accents, featuring an open waistline and a daring thigh-high slit. The gown was complemented by a matching cape that added a dramatic flair to her look.

For her makeup, Sara chose pink glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and contoured cheeks, enhancing her glamorous appearance. Her hair was styled in a chic top bun, exuding retro vibes, and she completed the ensemble with striking silver earrings, and silver heels, creating a captivating overall look.

The post is captioned as: "Not out of place in outer space".

On the personal front, Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh. Her parents got separated in 2004. She has a younger brother Ibrahim.

Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's romantic inter-faith love story 'Kedarnath', alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has then featured in action film 'Simmba', directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of 'Singham' in a cameo role.

Sara has also been a part of movies like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Atrangi Re', 'Gaslight', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', and 'Murder Mubarak'.

She was last seen as Usha Mehta in the historical biographical film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', that revolves around India's struggle for freedom in 1942. It is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alexx O'Nell and Emraan Hashmi. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara next has 'Metro... In Dino', 'Sky Force', and 'Eagle' in the kitty.