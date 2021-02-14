हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan enjoys fangirl moment with Vijay Deverakonda, photo goes viral

'Simmba' actress Sara Ali Khan seemed all happy and elated in her latest Instagram story post as she posed for a selfie with the 'Dear Comrade' actor. In the snap, both the stars were seen flashing out their million-dollar smiles. 

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Actor Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment' when she met 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday night. The Bollywood actor cannot keep calm after meeting the South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda and her latest social media post is the proof!

The 'Kedarnath' star seemed all happy and elated in her latest Instagram story post as she posed for a selfie with the 'Dear Comrade' actor. In the snap, both the stars were seen flashing out their million-dollar smiles. 

Also Read: Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan for action-thriller 'Pathan' post Bigg Boss 14 finale?
 

 

Alongside the picture, she wrote, 'Fan Moment' and tagged the official account of Vijay. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Whereas, Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming romantic sports film 'Liger' with Ananya Panday to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

