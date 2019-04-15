Sara Ali Khan flaunts her washboard abs in latest video with BFFs—Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's darling daughter Sara Ali Khan is touted as the next big thing in Bollywood. The gen-next actress delivered two big hits including her maiden venture 'Kedarnath' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office.

Sara has managed to sneak some time out and is currently in NYC chilling with her BFFs. From soaking in the sun, shopping to yoga—Sara is making the most of her quality time there. A fan club recently shared a video of the actress along with her close pals where she can be seen enjoying a cool yoga session.

Watch video here:

Well, the young ladies can be seen all geared up for a quick yoga class and Sara is flaunting her washboard abs like a pro.

On the work front, Sara has just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel with Kartik Aaryan. The original 2009 hit starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Sara in a short span of time has managed to have a huge fan following both on and off social media. She has over 8.5 million followers on Instagram who eagerly wait to check out her latest posts.

The young and happening star is a major fitness freak and her gym outings say it all!