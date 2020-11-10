हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan glams for Coolie No.1 promotions, French stylist Florian Hurel collabs with her!

Sara Ali Khan glams for Coolie No.1 promotions, French stylist Florian Hurel collabs with her!

New Delhi: French hair and make-up expert Florian Hurel is going places with his talent and reliability quotient. The multi-talented artist has been working round the clock with the top names of the Hindi film industry and delivering impeccable looks. 

Florian, in the past, has worked with names such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yami Gautam and Sara Ali Khan. The versatile artist has once again collaborated with Sara Ali Khan. 

Prepping her for Coolie No1 promotions, Florian expresses the comfort quotient he and the talented actor share has become really good. "Sara is now like a friend. We are very comfortable working together. We have also learned to disagree on something and still work around it. Every time we work together, I aim to make her look classy, chic, and like the superstar that she is and is going to only get bigger in her career. We talk a lot about how she should be looking in front of the camera for branded stuff but she is likely to go with what I say," shares Florian.

 

Sara Ali KhanFlorian Hurelcoolie no.1
Wait, is that Milind Soman? Yes, his new look with nose ring and kajal leaves fans intrigued!
