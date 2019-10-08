Sara Ali Khan goes pandal hopping in Kolkata, performs 'dhunuchi naach'- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated Durga Puja with aplomb in Kolkata. The actress went to different pandals in the city of joy and shared customary pictures of herself in front of the idol of goddess Durga.

Dressed in a light pink salwar kurta, Sara looked radiant in her traditional outfit. She posed with a couple of friends.

Earlier in the week, Sara shared a video of herself with mommy Amrita Singh in which they can be seen binging on a large dosa. She captioned the video: "When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!#KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari."

On the work front, the talented actress will be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is being helmed by David Dhawan.

Apart from this, Sara has wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next starring her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2019.