Sara Ali Khan joins Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor for Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan joined her superstar father Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor for Diwali celebrations on Saturday. The actress posted a few pictures from her mini bash with the Pataudis.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, "दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ."

The pictures feature Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur. While Saif and Ibrahim twin in black, Sara looks beautiful in a blue salwar kameez and Bebo looks glamorous in gold and pink suit. Taimur, who is seen in casuals, doesn't seem to keen to get clicked.

Sara also posted a picture with dad Saif and they look like the cutest father-daughter duo ever! The young actress has been pulling off different looks for Diwali parties. A picture of Sara in a Bandhani saree was a hit on social media.

Daughter of veteran actress Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara ventured into the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Her debut performance got her many awards and offers thronged her way soon after.

The actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, which is being directed by David Dhawan.