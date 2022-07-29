MUMBAI: Dhanush, who turned 39 yesterday, received a lot of affection from his fans and fellow colleagues from the industry, but the one which caught the most attention was from his 'Atrnagi Re' co-star Sara Ali Khan as she shared a goofy boomerang on her social media yesterday as she wished her 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush a very happy birthday.

In the video, Sara can be seen doing a Bhangra step in front of Dhanush in a south Indian attire on the sets of Atrangi Re. The actress penned down a sweet caption saying -

"Happy birthday, @dhanushkraja

Have the best day!!

As usual, I'm over-enthusiastic and excited while you are calm, poised and contained

Missing these Atrangi days

#bts"s

Recently Sara congratulated Dhanush for his Hollywood debut, 'The Gray Man' which is now streaming on Netflix, and this speaks volumes about the great camaraderie both the actors share off-screen. It would be amazing to see them together on the screen again.

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen on the big screen with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in "Atrangi Re," will be seen next in "Gaslight" with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

While Dhanush has received plaudits for his role as an assassin in the Russo Brothers' movie The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, he has also announced his upcoming projects. His next movies include Vaathi/Sir, where he will essay the role of a lecturer who stands up against loopholes in the education system. It is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film whose teaser was unveiled on the day of his birthday.

He has one more movie lined up titled "Thiruchitrambalam" by film maker Mithran Jawahar, a comedy-drama which will be released on August 18th.