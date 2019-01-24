Sara Ali Khan opens up on comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: The young and beautiful Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, won hearts with her debut performance 'Kedarnath'. The film released in December 2018 and Sara was lauded for her impressive act. After the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, Sara was seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' that released the same month. The actress has received a warm welcome in Bollywood and fans can't help but wonder about her next film.

Sara isn't the only star kid who made her Bollywood debut in 2018. Late actress Sridevi and Bonney Kapoor's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor too made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' in July last year. The film also marked Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter's Bollywood debut. Both actors were lauded for their performance.

Comparisons are often drawn between Janhvi and Sara and both actresses deal maturely with it.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sara was told that Janhvi finds her stunning. The actress was then asked about how she finds her fellow debutante actress.

To this, Sara replied, “She’s stunning as well. This whole thing (rivalry) about Janhvi and me is so funny. We’re both extremely comfortable and confident in our skin. The first five times people made collages of us on Instagram asking ‘who’s better?’ we sent it to each other. Now we don’t because it happens every week. But seriously, the industry is huge and has place for everyone. You’ve got to be comfortable in your skin and respect the other’s job as well. I respect hers, she respects mine and at the risk of speaking for her, we respect even those people who make those collages. Their money also depends on it. Do it, we don’t mind. Some days she’ll look better, some days I’ll look better. It’s all good.