Sara Ali Khan reveals why she goes to New York frequently

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is living it up in New York. The actress has now also shared the reason behind frequenting New York.

Sharing a picture of herself in a pink jacket, Sara wrote, "When people ask me why I’m going to New York compulsively or why I miss it obsessively, I just wish I could tell them it’s because I miss the part of me I always leave here...

#whensaramissessara #cametosayhi #nevermoreme."

Sara is having a ball with her bunch of friends in New York. She has over 15 million followers on the photo-sharing app and her fans eagerly waiting for her updates.

For the unversed, Sara completed her higher education from New York's Columbia University.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 also starring Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Aaj Kal, which is the sequel to of Love Aaj Kal.