Sara Ali Khan says she is not BFFs with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan never minces her words and opinions. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress in a media interaction spoke about her friendship with actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Sara revealed that she may not be best friends with the two actresses but her bond with them has become stronger in the last two years when COVID pandemic hit the world.

“We are very different from each other and we are comfortable in our own skin. We are not best friends and we all have different set of friends. But we connected in the past two years,” shared Sara to a leading news channel.

She further added, “As young ambitious girls who are starting their career, to lose two years to Covid, that brought us close. This thing even my mom won’t understand.”

The ‘Kedarnath’ star said she doesn’t believe in competing with others. “Words like competition and contemporaries are used by others, they are not for me.”

Sara Ali Khan also spoke about what made her choose acting as a career. “I was always interested in films. I studied many subjects at Columbia University in New York. But, the theatre course and being on stage was a feeling I wanted for a long time. So that’s when I knew I wanted to act,” she said.

On the work front, Sara is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of a 1995 film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.