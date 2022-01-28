हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares photos from Kashmir vacation, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan showcases skiing skills

In one of the images, we can see Sara and Ibrahim happily posing against a snowy background. She also shared a video of Ibrahim where the Chhote Nawab is flaunting his skiing skills across the slopes. 

Sara Ali Khan shares photos from Kashmir vacation, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan showcases skiing skills
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The 26-year-old on Friday took to Instagram and shared a string of images from her vacation. In one of the images, we can see Sara and Ibrahim happily posing against a snowy background. She also shared a video of Ibrahim where the Chhote Nawab is flaunting his skiing skills across the slopes. 

Sara's caption on the photos spoke volume about her love for her sibling. "Home is where the brother is," she wrote. In the first photo, the Khan sibling are posing next to a SUV with the 'Simmba' actress sitting on the car bonnet. While her second picture shows her posing solo with her nose tip turning pink, all thanks to the chilly weather condition in the north. 

Another picture shows her building snowman with her friends. Sara mentioned that the temperature there was minus 7 degrees. In another video she gives a panoramic view of the snowy peaks from Kashmir, tagging it 'Paradise'. Reacting to the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, "Stay safe and have a fantastic time." Saba is Sharma Tagore's daughter and stays at Pataudi Palace in Manesar.

Speaking on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore. The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet. She was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' that also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali Khansara ali khan vacationSara Ali Khan KashmirIbrahim Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picssara ali khan photos
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse of his dubbing session

Must Watch

PT29M2S

Zee Opinion Poll: Who will win in Lucknow, Raebareli & Amethi in upcoming elections?