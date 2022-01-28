Sara Ali Khan shares photos from Kashmir vacation, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan showcases skiing skills

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The 26-year-old on Friday took to Instagram and shared a string of images from her vacation. In one of the images, we can see Sara and Ibrahim happily posing against a snowy background. She also shared a video of Ibrahim where the Chhote Nawab is flaunting his skiing skills across the slopes.

Sara's caption on the photos spoke volume about her love for her sibling. "Home is where the brother is," she wrote. In the first photo, the Khan sibling are posing next to a SUV with the 'Simmba' actress sitting on the car bonnet. While her second picture shows her posing solo with her nose tip turning pink, all thanks to the chilly weather condition in the north.

Another picture shows her building snowman with her friends. Sara mentioned that the temperature there was minus 7 degrees. In another video she gives a panoramic view of the snowy peaks from Kashmir, tagging it 'Paradise'. Reacting to the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, "Stay safe and have a fantastic time." Saba is Sharma Tagore's daughter and stays at Pataudi Palace in Manesar.

Speaking on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore. The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet. She was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' that also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

