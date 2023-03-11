topStoriesenglish2582459
Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Bridal Red Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week- See Pics

Sara Ali Khan sizzled in red lehenga as she walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week for the first time.

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is currently juggling multiple projects as she has an amazing lineup of films in her kitty. While we as an audience are equally excited to see her in her upcoming films, the actress is here to leave us all impressed with her gorgeousness as she walked the ramp at the LFW stage for the first time in a red lehenga.  

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen walking the ramp at Lakme fashion week for the first time. The actress wore a red lehenga and must say she is looking absolutely stunning. The actress looks so graceful, and elegant and is redefining royalty. The actress seemed very comfortable in her outfit and gives us the feel of that she is one of us. Her walk is so graceful and it's stunning to see her on the ramp. Fans are also loving her walk and they have flooded social media with her videos and pictures from the show, praising Sara.   

On the work front, having wrapped up 3 films last year, Sara is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' this year. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects in the pipeline. 

