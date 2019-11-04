close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan stuns in desi look at the airport – Photos

Dressed in a pretty churidaar-kurta with a jacket attached, Sara waved at paparazzi with a bright smile on her face.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the airport and guess what? Like always, this beauty rocked her desi look. Dressed in a pretty churidaar-kurta with a jacket attached, Sara waved at paparazzi with a bright smile on her face.

Sara kept her hair open and her minimal make-up look, ticks all the right boxes. Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The paps on duty were more than happy to click her and the generation star happily obliged them with a few snaps. She aced her traditional look of the day with a pair of juttis or mojris.

Sara made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and got widely acclaimed for her debut role. She then went on to star in Rohit Shetty's masala potboiler flick 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Sara is now busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

 

 

