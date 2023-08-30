Sara Ali Khan To Jackie Shroff - Bollywood Stars Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, which is dedicated to the bond of love and care between siblings, Bollywood celebs shared pictures of their celebration and extended best wishes on this festival.

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of the Rakhi celebration with the family on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Inaaya was seen sitting on Sara’s lap. Sara captioned the picture, “Happy Raksha Bandhan”

Kangana Ranaut also shared a throwback picture of her sibling on Instagram Stories. She also captioned the image and wrote ''Three Musketeers.''

Huma Qureshi greeted her actor-brother Saqib Saleem on Raksha Bandhan and posted a picture with him on Instagram Stories. ''This is how he shows his love,” she captioned the photo.

On the occasion of Rakhi, Jackie Shroff shared a photo collage of his children, Tiger and Krishna Shroff. The post included a mix of nostalgic childhood photos, cherished recollections, and even a contemporary snapshot that brilliantly depicted their sibling's love. Among the snapshots, one image shows Krishna lifting her brother, Tiger. “Always protecting each other since childhood. Tiger and Krishna, my heart's pride and joy,” he captioned the image.

Rakul Preet Singh also shared a post on Instagram to wish her brother on Rakhi. She wrote, "Happppy rakhi my not so little one@aman01offl"

Actor Sanjay Dutt also wished his two sisters Priya and Namrata on Rakhi with a sweet message on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you've been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister's love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!@priyadutt @namrata62”

Actor Genelia D'Souza wished her brother, Nigel D'Souza through a heartfelt message on her Instagram handle. My Dearest Nigu Pigu, We maybe poles apart..Literally chalk and cheese ( vegan cheese)But the bond we share is so close and so tight that no one or nothing can ever come between us… I just want you to know, I look at you and I’m so so proud of the man you have become, totally self made, totally on your own belief and that is your super power little one.. So I maybe annoying and unbearable but I’ve got your back forever..Happy Raksha Bandhan @nigeldsouza12”

Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback picture of himself along with Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Reena Marwah and wrote in the caption, "Happy Raksha bandhan"

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a photo of herself applying a tilak to her brother's forehead on her Instagram account.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill also posted a picture with Rajbir Cheeema, Kaushal Joshi and Manoj Chaudhry and wrote in the caption that she is missing her brother on this occasion, “Happy Rakshabandhan! @rajbircheeema @kaushal_j @chaudhry6989 Miss you!! @badeshashehbaz”

Shilpa Shetty posted cute pictures of kids and wrote in the caption, “Aaj mahurat late hai ..Magar yeh rishta great hai..Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating ..#RakshaBandhan #HappyRakhi #siblinglove #siblingbond #family #love #grateful #blessed”

Through these amazing pictures, celebrities have made the festivity more special.