हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan to jet off to Rajkot for 'Gaslight' shoot next week

Apart from 'Gaslight', Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. 

Sara Ali Khan to jet off to Rajkot for &#039;Gaslight&#039; shoot next week
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan will be heading to Rajkot, Gujarat for 'Gaslight' shoot next week.

A source close to the film said, "Sara is quite excited to start shooting for the movie and she will be stationed in Morbi and will be shooting Wankaner in Rajkot."

Pawan Kripalani has come on board to helm 'Gaslight', which will also feature Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.

Apart from 'Gaslight', Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanGaslightVikrant MasseyChitrangda SinghLaxman Utekar
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol with funny, adorable post on wedding anniversary

Must Watch

PT23M41S

6 Russian aircraft shot down, claims Ukraine