Sara Ali Khan Undertakes Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir, Watch Viral Video

Srinagar: Sara Ali Khan embarked on her new spiritual journey on Thursday as she undertook Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Several videos and photos of Sara from Amarnath went viral on social media. In the viral video, Sara was seen making her way by trekking through the terrains of the Amarnath Cave after offering prayers at the shrine. She was surrounded by security personnel and other pilgrims.

The actor opted for a blue jacket that she paired with matching track pants and wrapped a chunni-styled scarf around her neck. Sara is often seen visiting spiritual places to offer prayers and seek blessings of the deity. Recently, Sara shared a glimpse from her Kashmir diaries. She took to Insta and treated fans with a couple of pictures from her adventurous trip. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore. Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti. And then we had the chai I adore."

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.



#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in J&k. pic.twitter.com/UIiiWvOe2j — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Talking about Sara's work front, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.



'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by actual events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the nation's youth. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.