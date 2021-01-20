Sara Ali Khan's sandy toes, sunkissed nose and a breathtaking beachy co-ords from Maldives will take you on a dream ride - In Pics

New Delhi; The young and happening Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to up her Instagram game. She recently dropped a few of her throwback pictures from Maldives vacation. Dressed in breathtaking multi-coloured co-ords, Sara looked picture perfect.

Sara Ali Khan's photo caption reads: Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose: @tanghavri @stregismaldives @ncstravels #stregismaldives #liveexquisite

The stunner was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 which happens to be the remake of 1995 comedy-drama of the same name. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film released on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

It received a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike.

Next, Sara Ali Khan has 'Atrangi Re' in her kitty. In the film, she will be seen opposite South superstar Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The romantic drama is being helmed by Aanand L Rai. It is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films respectively.

This is the first time that Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.