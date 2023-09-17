trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663595
Sara Ali Khan's Sunday Is All About Sea, Sand And Sun

Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture at the beach. 

Sep 17, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's Sunday Is All About Sea, Sand And Sun Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared her "sun-filled thoughts" during the golden hour at the beach. 

Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture at the beach.


In the images, a silhouette of Sara can be seen as she walks towards the water with the Sun shining bright adding a golden hue to the water. 

She captioned the image: “Mentally here… Sunday sun-filled thoughts.”

The actress also added the song ‘Laado’ by rapper MC Square for the picture. 

On the work front, Sara will be seen playing a freedom fighter in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, directed by Kannan Iyer. It is said to be a thriller-drama inspired by true events. She then has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’. 

Sara will also be seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’. The film also stars  Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and others.  It is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is Homi Adajania's first film after his 2020 film Angrezi Medium.

