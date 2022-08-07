New Delhi: Life has no meaning without friends. From giving us a shoulder to lean on during tough times to teaching us beautiful lessons, friends add more value to our life with their presence.

A person with friends knows how the journey of life becomes more beautiful when you have people in life who act nothing less than a pillar of strength. Bollywood is no exception.

There are several celebrities who have proved that friendship exists in the industry which is known for cut-throat competition! This Friendship Day let`s have a look at the `real` best friends of Bollywood whose bond has stood the test of time.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan- Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora`s friendship is not hidden from anyone. The two divas have been friends for over two decades now. They have always stood up straight like a pillar for each other. Recently, Kareena came out in support of Amrita after the latter faced trolling from several social media users for her.

2. Karan Johar - Kajol

Kajol and Karan`s friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. However, their friendship soured in 2016 during the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn`s Shivaay. Both the films clashed at the box office. But, Kajol and Karan could not stay angry for long with each other. They reunited and rekindled their friendship.

3. Arjun Kapoor- Ranveer Singh

Arjun and Ranveer have been friends for a long time and starred in Gunday together. They are famous for flaunting their "bromance" on social media. They address each other as "baba." In one of the interviews, Arjun said that he feels he is Deepika Padukone`s `soutan`.

4. Helen-Waheeda Rehman-Asha Parekh

Some friends are destined to grow old together. And veteran actresses Helen, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh have beautifully proven that enduring friendships are beyond age or competition. Despite wrinkles and grey hair, the yesteryear actresses do not leave any chance to hang out together. Last year, they became the talk of the town with their Andaman vacation, showing how to cherish life-long friendships.

5.Suhana-Ananaya-Shanaya

Star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood besties. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan`s daughter, while Ananya is Chunky Pandey`s firstborn and Shanaya is Sanjay Kapoor`s daughter. While Ananya has already carved her niche in the acting field, Shanaya and Suhana are all set to make their debut soon with `Bedhadak` and `The Archies` respectively.

6. Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi and Sara are the newest best friends in B-Town. According to the duo, their friendship started in Goa. On Koffee With Karan 7 show, Janhvi said, "We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning." Their friendship became stronger when they went to Kedarnath Temple together last year.

7. Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani

Farhan and Ritesh have known each other since their school days at Maneckji Cooper. Their friendship grew when they went on to graduate from South Mumbai`s HR College. The two are even business partners and helm Excel Entertainment together.