Sara Tendulkar's ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill CONFESSES dating Sara Ali Khan, expresses love on Dil Diyan Gallan!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has finally let the cat out of bag. The young and dashing star has confessed to being in a relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he confessed about dating the actress on Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes talk show.

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted on his IG handle. #ShubmanGill confesses dating #SaraAliKhan on @preeti_simoes and @neeti_simoes hit talk show Dil Diyan Gallan Ain't this surprising What are your views on this? #SaraAliKhan #shubmangill

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill's relationship status kept the keeping grapevine abuzz. Videos of the two in the same hotel lobby and apparently in the same flight surfaced online. And yes, fans are sure that they are dating each other, while keeping it hush-hush.

In the viral social media videos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a candy pink crop top and white pants while Shubman is spotted with the luggage exiting the hotel lobby.

Shubman was previously rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Their social media exchange often hogged attention as fans speculated of them being a couple as well. However, neither did ever confirm on the relationship status.