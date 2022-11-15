topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN BOYFRIEND

Sara Tendulkar's ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill CONFESSES dating Sara Ali Khan, expresses love on Dil Diyan Gallan!

Sara Ali Khan dating Shubman Gill: The cricketer was earlier in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar but never really confirmed it in public.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sara Tendulkar's ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill CONFESSES dating Sara Ali Khan, expresses love on Dil Diyan Gallan!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has finally let the cat out of bag. The young and dashing star has confessed to being in a relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he confessed about dating the actress on Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes talk show. 

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted on his IG handle. #ShubmanGill confesses dating #SaraAliKhan on @preeti_simoes and @neeti_simoes hit talk show Dil Diyan Gallan Ain't this surprising What are your views on this? #SaraAliKhan #shubmangill

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill's relationship status kept the keeping grapevine abuzz. Videos of the two in the same hotel lobby and apparently in the same flight surfaced online. And yes, fans are sure that they are dating each other, while keeping it hush-hush. 

In the viral social media videos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a candy pink crop top and white pants while Shubman is spotted with the luggage exiting the hotel lobby. 

Shubman was previously rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Their social media exchange often hogged attention as fans speculated of them being a couple as well. However, neither did ever confirm on the relationship status. 

 

Live Tv

Sara Ali Khan boyfriendcricketer Shubman GillShubman Gill girlfriendSara Ali KhanShubman Gill newsSara Tendulkar sara ali khan news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal