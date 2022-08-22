NewsLifestylePeople
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams, 'Modern Family' co-stars attend wedding ceremony

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams conversed back and forth on Twitter in 2016 but they didn't really meet until 2017. Shortly after, they made their romance public.
 

Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams, 'Modern Family' co-stars attend wedding ceremony

Washington: Actor Sarah Hyland ties the knot with beau Wells Adams during a ceremony at a California vineyard attended by `Modern Family` co-stars. According to Fox News, after experiencing numerous delays in their wedding preparations because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said "I do" and were wed on Saturday on a vineyard north of Santa Barbara, California.

Vergara came up with some of the former cast members of the comedy to witness Hyland become a wife, and she posted a few pictures of the small event on Instagram, replete with white parasols and a stroll through the vineyard`s grounds.

Hyland and Adams conversed back and forth on Twitter in 2016 but they didn't really meet until 2017. Shortly after, they made their romance public.


Adams proposed to Hyland in 2019 and they had originally intended to wed in August 2020, but the coronavirus prompted them to modify their plans. They repeatedly postponed their wedding.

While Hyland gained notoriety playing the oldest daughter of the Dunphy family, in the well-known ABC sitcom, Adams followed a different path on the same network. He started his career as a DJ in Nashville, Tennessee, but on season 12 of "The Bachelorette," he was one of the guys vying for JoJo Fletcher`s affection.

In August 2021, Adams said he was "hoping" to get married next year after too many delays had postponed their nuptials. He joked to People magazine that he and Hyland were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" if there were any more wedding setbacks.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn`t happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn`t happen," he said.

“So now we are hoping next year, or we`re gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don`t know - well, we`re not going to do those last two things, but I don`t know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

"I`m really excited to be able to - on paper, officially - start our family," Hyland said. She stated that she was taking the planning process "one step at a time" and wasn`t very concerned about how marriage might affect their relationship.

