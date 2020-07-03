Saroj Khan's last Instagram post on Sushant Singh Rajput's death will make you emotional

New Delhi: Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday at July 3, 2020. She was admitted to Guru Nanak hospital on June 20 after complaining of chest pain. The veteran choreographer was 71.

Saroj Khan, who was lovingly called 'Masterji' and 'Mother of choreography' in Bollywood worked in over 200 films in her illustrious career spanning four decades.

Her last Instagram post was on June 14, 2020, when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. In her long post, Saroj Khan beautifully wrote how she had never worked with him yet always liked him and wished he had spoken to some elder about his troubles.

Read it here:

Saroj Khan's last movie as a choreographer was Karan Johar's 2019 release 'Kalank'.

She choreographed Madhuri Dixit Nene in the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

May her soul rest in peace!