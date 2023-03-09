topStoriesenglish2581425
NewsLifestylePeople
SATISH KAUSHIK

Satish Kaushik Dies Aged 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Condole Famous Bollywood Actor-Director's Death

Satish Kaushik, an alumnus National School of Drama (NSD), was known for his roles as "Calendar" in Anil Kapoor's Mr India and "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Famous Bollywood Actor-Director Satish Kaushik has passed away aged 66.
  • His friend Anupam Kher broke the news on Twitter.
  • Satish Kaushik had won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 and 1997.

Trending Photos

Satish Kaushik Dies Aged 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Condole Famous Bollywood Actor-Director's Death

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood Actor-Director Satish Kaushik has died aged 66, his friend Anupam Kher said in a tweet on Thursday (March 9, 2023). Kaushik, who was born in 1956 in Haryana, was known for his roles in various films including "Calendar" in Mr. India and "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana. According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.

"He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack," Kher told the news agency PTI.

Satish Kaushik was then reportedly taken to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

"I know "death is the last truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I'm alive. Such a sudden full stop on the friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!," Anupam Kher said in a tweet in Hindi.

Actress Kangana Ranaut also expressed shock at Satish Kaushik's death and called him her "biggest cheerleader".

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she wrote on Twitter and shared a picture with him.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had attended the Holi party thrown by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Satish Kaushik's death: Actor was famous for his roles in Mr India, Deewana Mastana

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana. An alumnus National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he was famous for his roles in Anil Kapoor's Mr. India, David Dhawan-directed Deewana Mastana, "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron" and "Udta Punjab".

Satish Kaushik won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for "Ram Lakhan" and in 1997 for "Saajan Chale Sasural".

Salman Khan's blockbuster "Tere Naam", Arjun Rampal starrer "Vaada", and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Tusshar Kapoor's "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai", were among the films he directed.

Live Tv

Satish KaushikSatish Kaushik diesSatish Kaushik passes awayAnupam Kher

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011