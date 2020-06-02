See Masaba Gupta through rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra’s lens

New Delhi: Yes, now it appears that fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra are staying together. Last month, reports of the duo locked down in Goa trended for some time and it also said that they might be in a relationship. And, now, Satyadeep’s post for Masaba is a confirmation of sorts that they indeed are staying together.

Masaba made an appearance on her rumoured boyfriend’s Instagram stories, which is a glimpse of her work from home routine. Masaba is currently busy with her perfume launch and hence, Satyadeep captioned the post as, “Pre-launch focus.”

Take a look:

Masaba and Satyadeep had apparently gone for a short trip to Goa, but could not come back to Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown.

Soon after their dating rumours spread like wildfire, netizens chanced upon their Instagram exchanges. On a picture of Satyadeep on Instagram, Masaba commented by saying, “My handsome,” and added a heart-eyed emoji. Same way, Satyadeep, too, left a heart-eyed emoji on a picture of Masaba while she replied by dropping a heart.

Neither Masaba nor Satyadeep have, however, responded to reports of their rumoured romance.

Masaba was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena. However, they got divorced in 2019. On the other hand, Satyadeep was previously married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari and got divorced in 2013.

Masaba, daughter of actress Neena Gupta, is a famous fashion designer. She also owns the fashion label House Of Masaba.