Seema Biswas shoots with ardent fan Jennifer Winget

Mumbai: Actress Jennifer Winget had a fan moment while shooting with National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas.

Jennifer, known for TV shows like "Beyhadh" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", took to social media to share a photo of the two, in which they are seen smiling widely.

"I shot with this legend yesterday. I've been her ardent fan since like forever and couldn't hold back myself from ceasing the opportunity to share screen space with her," Jennifer captioned the photo that she posted on Tuesday.

"So grateful for how life brings you closer and closer to people you've looked up to and events you've looked out for. Hope to meet and work with you again. So moved by your generosity and humility, ma'am! #CodeM #seemabiswas," she added.

Jennifer will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama "Code M", which is her first web show.