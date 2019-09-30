Seema Pahwa's directorial debut film at JIO MAMI fest

Mumbai: Actress Seema Pahwa's directorial debut film "Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi" will be screened at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star 2019.

The film, which features actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa, revolves around a family that comes together for 13 days after the head of the family -- Bauji -- passes away.

Excited about the screening, Seema said: "I am so honoured to have my directorial debut make its world premiere at the prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival, among some of the best films that Indian cinema has to offer. From acting to writing and directing, it has been a long fulfilling journey and I am grateful to my producers Drishyam Films and Jio Studios for having faith in my story. I am very excited to start this journey by showing our labour of love to the incredible audience at MAMI.

"Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi" will release on November 22. The festival will take place from October 17 to October 24.