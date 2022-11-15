Selena Gomez receives award for mental health advocacy by Ruderman Family Foundation

Massachusetts: Pop icon Selena Gomez has been honoured with the `Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion` for her devotion towards the cause of mental health awareness. The `Good For You` singer was chosen for the award by the Ruderman Family Foundation -- which aims to expand access to essential mental health programs and services, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The Boston-based foundation honoured the former Disney Channel star citing her "dedication to raising mental health awareness and her commitment to expanding access to mental health services and education for young people around the world" as the reason.

Explaining the choice of the foundation for the award, President Jay Ruderman said in a statement, "Selena Gomez powerfully embodies our Foundation`s mission in the mental health arena -- a mission which continues to take on greater importance amid today`s unprecedented mental health crisis for teens, young adults, and the entire population". "Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, Selena has given voice to the struggles of countless individuals who have endured mental health challenges, while working tirelessly to increase access to indispensable mental health resources and programs" Jay further added.

This is hardly the first time that Selena`s dedication towards Mental Health awareness has been recognized. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-actress was a recipient of the 2019 McClean Award. The 30-year-old songstress revealed her diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder for the first time with fellow pop-star Miley Cyrus on her Instagram live series `Bright Minded" in 2020. "I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez said in the Instagram live.

"And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn`t scare me once I know it" she added. Gomez was last seen in the documentary `Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me`, recently released on Apple TV+.