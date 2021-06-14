Selfmade Starboy in The Music Industry Ranvir

New Delhi: Ranvir (Sidharth), just like the magnificent name, is a rising artist embodying the grandiloquence of youth and creativity to impress millions of fans over his songs.

Sidharth a.k.a Ranvir is now a well-known name in the Indian Music Industry. Praised for his unique singing style and beautiful vocals, he initially started his career with 'Subha Subha'. The song is a romantic Punjabi melody, which was beautifully written by the famous song lyricist and composer 'JAANI' and Music director 'B PRAAK' and finally visioned into a video that has garnered over 3 million views on major streaming platform-Youtube.

Born into a middle-class family, Ranvir's DNA is of a star performer and singer. His ‘never say die attitude’ and hard working mindset even in times of difficulty has led his career from competing at college level music competitions and shows to being a World-renowned performer & singer. Ranvir (Siddharth) is also an engineer graduated from the esteemed Sharda university.

His pursuit of a professional music career is an inspiration to many dreamers and rookie singers out-there. He is not only known for his singing skills, but also for his music composing and acting flair. He launched his second big hit song ‘kudiye Snapchat Waliye’, in the year 2018, with the super talented singer and performer ‘SUKH-E muzical doctorz’ and the evergreen ‘JAANI’, with video direction by ‘Robby Singh’ that garnered almost twice the views of his debut launch.

From the get-go of his career, Ranvir (Sidharth) has worked with well-known record labels such as ‘Speed Records’ and ‘Sony Music India’ and continues to awe his fans all over the world with his third music video launched on 16th May, 2021, that has already garnered over 11 million views on Youtube.

The song titled ‘Patthar Wargi’ is a romantic genre song which touches the heart of the young and old equally. Starring the famous actress Hina Khan and collaboration with ‘Jaani’ and ‘B Praak’ this latest launch has set itself strong in the heart of Punjabi song lovers. This recent launch has left his fans wanting more songs and have left them with curiosity for his next launch. This singer’s growth trajectory is one which tells us that hard work can always take you to places.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk content)

