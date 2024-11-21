Shabana Azmi Enjoys Nantes Strolls During Screenings And Retrospective Honor At Festival des 3 Continents

New Delhi: Versatile actress and activist Shabana Azmi is in France to participate in the '46th Festival des 3 Continents,' a prestigious event celebrating global cinema. The festival, held annually in Nantes, honors films and filmmakers from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, spotlighting their contributions to the art of storytelling.

This year, Shabana Azmi is being celebrated with a special retrospective marking her illustrious 50-year journey in Hindi cinema. The retrospective features screenings of her iconic films. The honor underscores her legacy as one of India’s most versatile and socially conscious artists.

Azmi took to social media and shared her excitement on social media, posting: “Roaming the streets in #Nantes. Perfect weather. Had screenings of #Ankur and #Mandi to packed audiences. #ShyamBenegal wish you were here.” Her heartfelt mention of filmmaker Shyam Benegal reflects the creative partnership that shaped some of her most memorable performances.

The retrospective will feature a selection of her most acclaimed films, including 'Ankur', 'Mandi', 'Masoom', and 'Arth', paying tribute to her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress. Azmi's films have long resonated with audiences in France, where she has previously received acclaim at esteemed venues such as the Centre Pompidou and the Cinémathèque, as well as the Nantes Festival des 3 Continents, where her film Godmother was the opening night feature.

This year marks 50 glorious years of Azmi's career, a remarkable achievement recently acknowledged with a prestigious award for Excellence in Cinema at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI). She is the only actress to have won five National Film Awards for Best Actress and has also received numerous Filmfare Awards.

Her international acclaim includes notable performances in Madame Sousatzka (1988) and City of Joy (1992). More recently, Azmi has appeared in Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got to Do with It, starring Emma Thompson and Lily James, showcasing how she continues to dazzle audiences. She also featured in Steven Spielberg's series Halo, highlighting her versatility across different mediums. In recognition of her contributions to the arts, she has been awarded the Padma Shri (1988) and the Padma Bhushan (2012), two of India's highest civilian honors.

In addition to her cinematic achievements, Shabana Azmi is recognized for her commitment to social causes. In 1989, she was honored at the Biennale of Human Rights in France, selected as one of 16 women alongside notable figures such as Mother Teresa, Rigoberta Menchú, and Albertina Sisulu. The honor, presented by President François Mitterrand, acknowledged her significant work as a housing rights and women’s rights activist, demonstrating her dedication to using cinema as a powerful medium for social change.

The Festival des 3 Continents, held annually in Nantes, showcases films from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, promoting cultural diversity and fostering dialogue among filmmakers and audiences from around the world.